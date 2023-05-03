Air Peace, Africa’s Largest Private Carrier, To Invest In LIAT 2020

Africa’s Air Peace to invest in LIAT 2020

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has formed a collaboration with Air Peace, Africa’s largest private carrier, to increase investments in LIAT 2020 Ltd.

Both parties will invest in LIAT 2020, an Antigua-based airline, with cash and other assets, with Air Peace acquiring a majority interest.

The goal is to create an airline that can meet the demand for inter-island connectivity in the Eastern Caribbean.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, LIAT 2020 is expected to provide secure and dependable air transport services for passengers and goods throughout the region and beyond.

Foreign Minister E.P. Chet Greene emphasized the government’s commitment to the carrier’s revival, which is crucial to the social and economic prosperity of the Caribbean area.

He also thanked Allen Onyema for his continuous commitment in investing significantly in LIAT 2020.

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, promised to build a prosperous and sustainable airline.

Air Peace, Africa’s largest privately owned airline, employs over 3,000 people and serves markets in Africa, the Middle East, India, China, and Israel, with intentions to expand into Europe.