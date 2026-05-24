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Air Peace direct flight from Nigeria lands in Barbados

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

Air Peace now connects West Africa to the Caribbean with convenient monthly flights from Lagos to Barbados and Antigua.

The new service allows passengers to bypass traditional layovers in North America or Europe.

Reports from Antigua says approximately 25 passengers from Nigeria are still expected to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda, after a diversion was made out of caution as authorities respond to concerns surrounding Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of Africa.

Under the revised travel arrangement, the passengers destined for Antigua and Barbuda will be transported to the twin-island nation by LIAT.

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ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

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