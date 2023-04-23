Air services agreement signed between India & Guyana

India, Guyana sign Air Services Agreement to allow easier travel between the nations

Airlines can now fly commercial flights between Guyana and India after the two governments inked an aviation services agreement yesterday.

The agreement was signed by Guyanese Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Indian High Commissioner to Georgetown, Dr. K.J Srinivasa, and witnessed by Hugh Todd, Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, who is on a diplomatic visit to Guyana.

According to Guyana’s Department of Public Information, the agreement addresses, among other things, the grant of rights, airline designation and authorization, revocation or suspension of operating authorization, principles governing operation of agreed services, application of laws, user charges, customs duties and charges, aviation safety, aviation security, commercial opportunities, and cooperative marketing arrangements.

Guyana has over 50 Air Service Agreements with other International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member countries.