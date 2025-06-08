Air Transat to launch non-stop flights to Guyana

Canadian airline Air Transat is set to begin operating in Guyana on December 16, 2025, becoming the 10th international airline to enter the country’s market.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill announced the move during the inaugural ceremony for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to Guyana.

The non-stop flights will operate between Toronto-Pearson and Georgetown airports twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Guyana has seen a surge in foreigners visiting the country over the past four years, many seeking business opportunities.

Edghill emphasized the importance of expanding airport services to accommodate the growing number of airlines entering the Caribbean Caribbean International Airports (CJIA).