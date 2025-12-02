Severe Jet Blast Damages Piper PA-28 During Taxi

On 1st December, 2025, during a ground taxi operation at the Argyle Airport, a Piper PA-28 was exposed to severe jet blast originating from aircraft N823Q5, a Cessna Citation Longitude operated by a private jet company.

The resulting jet blast was strong enough to lift and destabilise the Piper aircraft, causing structural and mechanical damage.

No one appeared to have obtained physical injuries, according to a preliminary report.

Attorney Saboto Caesar was retained by the owners of the Piper aircraft to seek compensation for damages and loss.

Additional Notes

The Cessna Citation Longitude is a super midsize business jet, first flown in 2016 and in production since 2019. Key features include a 3,500 nautical mile range, a maximum cruise speed of 483 knots, and a maximum altitude of 45,000 feet.

The Piper PA-28 is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use.