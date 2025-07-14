Airlines boost capacity as Antigua carnival travel demand surges

With just two weeks remaining before the official start of Antigua Carnival celebrations, travel demand for Antigua and Barbuda is on the rise.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Director of Tourism for the Caribbean and Latin America, Charmaine Spencer, said, “From as early as February, we ramped up advertising and on-the-ground activations targeting key audiences across markets, with the goal of keeping Antigua and Barbuda top of mind for the summer carnival season.”

Antigua Carnival 2025, which runs from July 25 to August 5, under the theme ‘Itz A Vibe, will deliver twelve days of non-stop vibes and experiences filled with mas, music and culture. This year’s celebration includes major musical milestones, as the destination marks the 80th anniversary of Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra, 40 years of Burning Flames, and 25 years of Claudette “CP” Peters.

The packed carnival schedule released by the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, offers an exciting line-up to include: the popular T-Shirt Mas on July 26, Burning Flames’ 40th anniversary concert on July 30, Annual Watchnight Gathering and the Caribbean Melting Pot on July 31, the Panorama Steelband competition on August 2, Party Monarch on August 3, and the traditional J’ouvert morning, Carnival Monday and Carnival Tuesday mas on August 4 and 5 respectively The carnival season draws to an end with Last Lap, that sees carnival goers take one last jump-up through the streets of St. John’s on the night of August 5.

Airlines are responding to the demand for travel to the destination from visitors and diaspora all hoping to enjoy the festivities. American Airlines has added an additional flight from Miami for July 25 – July 28, while Caribbean Airlines is operating a special flight from Toronto to Antigua on July 31 to facilitate travel for Carnival.

Regional carrier LIAT 20 is also offering 25% off airfare to Antigua for travel between July 13 and August 12. The promotion, available when booked b Augyust 4 with the code VIBE25, applies to all LIAT 20-operated routes including Trinidad, St. Kitts, Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

In early July, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, alongside LIAT 20, conducted a five-day promotional roadshow in Trinidad and Tobago aimed at inspiring last-minute bookings for Antigua Carnival and the general destination offerings. Trinidad and Tobago is Antigua and Barbuda’s largest Caribbean source market.

The Antigua and Barbuda team included Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Marketing Communications Manager Maria Blackman and Marketing Officer Alfonsina Olmos who was joined by LIAT 20 Marketing Supervisor Tito Thomas. The promotional activities included live media interviews with television and radio stations such as CNC3, TV6, Slam 100.5FM, Hott 93.5 FM, Vibe CT 105.1 FM and others, one-on-one travel agent meetings at Hyatt Regency, and a consumer pop-up at East Gates Mall.

“There was a real buzz in Trinidad. Antigua and Barbuda is a top Caribbean destination for the Trinidad traveller and mall-goers had numerous inquiries for the team. We saw a strong interest in Antigua Carnival, and the destination overall, with persons asking about places to stay, and special offers,” said Blackman. “The campaign with LIAT 20 is providing our Caribbean family and friends even more of an incentive for them to travel for Antigua, be immersed in Antigua Carnival and then spend some time after relaxing on any one of our 365 beaches, for their summer vacation.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, and the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority are gearing up for increased arrivals into the destination within the coming weeks and have begun arrangements for a festive welcome of visitors.