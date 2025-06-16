Two Illegal Firearms Seized – Significant Progress in Anti-Gun Operations

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to intensify its operations aimed at removing illegal firearms from communities across the country. In the early hours of Friday, June 13, 2025, officers attached to the Rapid Response Unit conducted a targeted operation in the Diamond community, which resulted in the seizure of two prohibited firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

The officers acted on credible intelligence and successfully recovered the following items:

One (1) AK-47 rifle with nineteen (19) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition

One (1) Uzi submachine gun with forty (40) rounds of 9mm ammunition

This operation represents a significant step in the ongoing effort to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and protect lives and property throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Details of the seizure were formally announced during a press conference held today, Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Police Conference Room.

The matter is currently under active investigation, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the RSVGPF. Reports can be made via the following:

Police Emergency : 999 / 911

: 999 / 911 Police Control: (784) 457-1211

(784) 457-1211 Criminal Investigations Department (CID)/Major Crimes Unit (MCU) : (784) 456-1810

: (784) 456-1810 Any police station or officer you trust

The RSVGPF remains resolute in its mission to ensure national security—

One firearm at a time. One operation at a time. One step closer to a safer Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.