Alabama Forces Schools To Pray Or Face Penalty

Alabama lawmakers debated Wednesday whether to require schools to start their day with the Pledge of Allegiance and a Judeo-Christian prayer. If a school refuses, it could lose a quarter of its annual state funding.

The measure, HB231, is a state constitutional amendment that would appear on ballots in a future election. But the legislation could also draw the attention of constitutional attorneys wary of the bill’s intersection of church and state separation.

“It’s just ethics and the basics of what our country is built on,” said Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Pike Road, the bill’s sponsor. The legislation passed through the House State Government Committee and will head to the full House floor for consideration.

Critics expressed concern that the legislation would punish schools by withholding vital resources if they refuse to institute such a policy. The bill applies to public schools, grades K-12.

“My biggest concern is the punitive aspect of taking 25 percent education funding from schools that don’t comply,” said Rep. Marilyn Lands, D-Huntsville. Lands acknowledged the potential for legal challenges, citing the bill’s vagueness regarding the inclusion of prayers beyond Judeo-Christian ones.

Lands asked Ingram if a silent prayer would be allowed. Ingram responded that the focus was on reciting a Judeo-Christian prayer, comparing the public displays within the legislation to the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.” The motto was added to government buildings throughout the state eight years ago under the influence of conservative activists.