Alabama mayor, pastor, commits’ suicide after cross-dressing photos go viral

Bubba Copeland, Former Arkansas pastor, Mayor, commits suicide

In the little town of Smiths Station in east Alabama, F.L. “Bubba” Copeland wore numerous hats. He was the mayor, a clergyman, and the proprietor of a neighbourhood grocery store. He was a husband and father as well.

But, in the days leading up to his death, Copeland, 49, was shown to have another persona – this time, that of a male who liked to dress up as a woman and write erotic novels.

Copeland used a succession of social media identities under a pseudonym, according to 1819 News, a website previously owned by the conservative Alabama Policy Institute. The website also shared other images of Copeland dressed in women’s attire and cosmetics that were allegedly posted under the accounts.

Copeland committed suicide two days later, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, phone or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Copeland’s funeral will take place on Thursday.

It’s hard to know everything that contributed to Copeland’s suicide. However, his death raises questions about media ethics and when, if ever, it is permissible to broadcast tales about people’s private lives.

Copeland was featured in a series of pieces in 1819 News.

According to 1819 News, Copeland’s social media pages depicted a transgender lady who was medically transitioning. However, Copeland assured the newspaper that he was not doing so. According to 1819 News, he stated that his wife was aware of his private passion.

Copeland warned his congregation at a weekly prayer service on Wednesday that he was under “internet attack.” He admitted to dressing up in women’s clothing, but noted that “a lot of things that were said were taken out of context.”

“The article is not who or what I am,” he remarked at the ceremony, according to a recording. “I apologise for any embarrassment caused by my private or personal life that has come publicly.”

Two days later, and only hours before Copeland’s murder, the site published another piece, this time focusing on fake stories and social media messages that it claims were created under Copeland’s alias.

According to 1819 News, Copeland used the names and images of real community members in these articles without their permission. The article focused on a fictional story of a trans woman’s tragic romance with a local company owner. According to 1819 News, the company owner role was inspired by a real-life individual and business known to Copeland.

NPR’s request for comment was not responded to by 1819 News. The outlet announced Copeland’s death on Friday and conveyed its sympathies.

“Our prayers are with the residents of Smiths Station, the parishioners of First Baptist Church of Phenix City and Copeland’s family,” said the press release.

Source : NPR