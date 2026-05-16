Ambassador Alexander to head diaspora affairs dept.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially transitioned its diaspora outreach from a small unit into a dedicated Department of Diaspora Affairs, signaling a major policy shift toward more structured and result-oriented engagement with citizens living abroad.

The announcement was made by the Honorable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, during a high-level diaspora forum in Toronto. The new department replaces the previous Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU).

Bramble emphasized that the creation of a full department, rather than a unit, reflects the government’s view that the diaspora is “central” rather than “peripheral” to national development. According to the Minister, he specifically requested the diaspora portfolio to ensure the value of Vincentians overseas is fully recognized and utilized in the nation’s restructuring efforts.

Ambassador Alan Alexander, who previously headed RIDU, has been appointed as the Director of the new department. The department’s mission is to provide institutional coordination, improve service delivery, and build “stronger systems of engagement” between the home government and its overseas nationals.

One of the primary objectives of the newly formed department is the creation of a national diaspora registry. Minister Bramble noted that the government currently lacks precise data on how many Vincentians live abroad and what specific skills they possess.

“We need that data… in order for us to make effective decisions,” Bramble stated, urging the Toronto community to participate in ongoing surveys to help capture information on the “nuances” and professional expertise of the global community.

To support this new mandate, the government is actively recruiting four additional officers to staff the department at home. These roles will include:

A Diaspora Projects Officer

A Diaspora Liaison Officer

These officials will work in tandem with new investment and diaspora officers stationed directly within foreign consulates, such as the one in Canada, to reduce logistical hurdles for those looking to contribute to the homeland.

The establishment of the department comes at a critical time for the national economy. With a debt-to-GDP ratio of 113%, the government is targeting an economic growth rate of at least 3% over the next five years to manage its debt burden.

Ambassador Alexander explained that the department will facilitate a “shift in mindset” from a reliance on remittances and charitable giving toward long-term, strategic investments in sectors like tourism, agriculture, and the “blue economy”. By creating “clearer pathways for investment,” the department aims to ensure that when members of the diaspora choose to invest, they are “supported, valued, and protected.”