SVG’s First Cutting-Edge Software Company by 2022 National Scholar Alan Gooding

ALASKA Corporation, the first cutting-edge software engineering company in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has officially launched, marking a significant milestone for Alan Gooding, 2022 National Scholar and Valedictorian. Positioned as a pioneer in digital innovation, the company aims to transform the country’s technology landscape by delivering state-of-the-art software solutions.

Alan R. Gooding, 2022 valedictorian and national scholar, has always been at the forefront of academic and technological achievement. His passion for software development, combined with his strong educational background, drives ALASKA Corporation’s mission to provide world-class, locally developed software solutions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Founded in August 2024, ALASKA Corporation brings Alan R. Gooding’s vision to life by providing top-quality, customized software solutions that are specifically designed to meet the unique goals and needs of businesses and organizations. Offering a wide range of services, from mobile app development, artificial intelligence and web solutions, the company is poised to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the digital economy.

“As a proud Vincentian, it’s always been my goal to harness technology to benefit our local industries and government institutions,” said Alan R. Gooding, Founder and Director of ALASKA Corporation. “ALASKA Corporation is more than just a company—it’s a symbol of progress for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where we’re using innovation to solve problems, create opportunities, and drive success in every sector.”

Alan R. Gooding, who has led several successful projects, including the development of the Tropical Realism mobile app, brings a wealth of experience to ALASKA Corporation. Tropical Realism, owned by Sir Calvert Jones, has been a key project in Gooding’s career, with Jones playing an instrumental role in his venture.

Shaping the Future of Technology in St. Vincent

As the first company of its kind in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ALASKA Corporation is leading the way in making world-class software development accessible to local businesses. From enhancing digital operations to creating seamless online experiences, the company is committed to driving the nation’s digital transformation.

For more information on ALASKA Corporation and its services, please