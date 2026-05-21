Alarm over SVG Embassy’s alleged neglect of students in Taiwan

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has publicly raised serious concerns regarding the welfare of Vincentian students studying in Taiwan, calling out the current St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) embassy for allegedly abandoning its supportive role.

Reading directly from a message forwarded by the parent of a student currently in Taiwan, Gonsalves highlighted a stark and troubling shift in the embassy’s operations.

According to the message, the SVG embassy now declines all invitations to student graduations and has explicitly told students they will only offer assistance if someone gets in trouble with the Taiwanese government or needs a passport renewal.

The communication detailed a jarring contrast between the embassy’s current stance and its past actions. Previously, under the leadership of Mrs. Bowman, the embassy actively assisted students in need, such as helping individuals who were stranded in the Philippines, Gonsalves said.

In contrast, the current administration allegedly views student welfare as outside its mandate.

The message recounted a recent incident where an embassy representative reportedly visited a hospitalized student only to inform her that her hospitalization was a “personal issue” and that the embassy “should have no part in that”.

The student’s message expressed deep frustration over the lack of a safety net, noting, “They behave like is only adult workers coming here. Imagine sending your child here to study and something happens to them. And when you contact the embassy… they tell you they’re not responsible for your child”.

Gonsalves strongly condemned this reported behavior, stating bluntly that “Ralph would never have accepted something like this”. While acknowledging that he could not independently verify every claim, he emphasized that the message was so specific and detailed that it was highly unlikely to be fabricated out of mischief.

He concluded by stating that he read the complaints publicly to force accountability, challenging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond officially if these claims of diplomatic negligence are untrue.