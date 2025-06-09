ALBA Azul program’s potential to develop sustainable fishing and R&D capabilities is highlighted

During the First Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Cuban Deputy Minister of the Food Industry, Midalys Naranjo Blanco, highlighted the broad potential of the Alba Azul Project, focused on the development of sustainable fisheries, to facilitate expanded and efficient maritime connectivity, the flow of services, and existing research and development (R&D) capabilities.

Speaking at the forum, which held this Friday in the Venezuelan state of Miranda, the Cuban official asserted that the challenges facing the region in the agri-food sector are very complex, but the willingness to cooperate is stronger , and she welcomed the launch of the Alba Azul Project as an instrument for cooperation and integration .

“Previous successes in health and education show us that when we combine capabilities and resources, we can achieve what seemed impossible . This is the spirit that must guide our work in agriculture and fisheries,” he emphasized.

After highlighting Cuba’s willingness to share knowledge in this field, he urged working together “to transform these challenges into concrete development opportunities for our peoples” under the principles of solidarity, equity, and social justice.

He asserted that it will contribute to “facilitating the flow of goods and services, as well as utilizing and expanding existing research and development capabilities , identifying joint projects in fisheries and aquaculture with an emphasis on environmental sustainability . “

He also highlighted three pillars that should guide the joint efforts of the ALBA-TCP nations in this area: ” Food sovereignty as a strategic pillar that requires strengthening our productive capacities through technological cooperation , the exchange of best practices , and the training of specialized human resources .”

He noted that promoting initiatives aimed at regional economic complementarity will allow for ” the creation of integrated value chains and financial mechanisms tailored to the realities of our countries.”

The discussions at the AgroALBA Expofair and the ALBA-TCP Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers’ meeting focused on adopting a concrete strategy to boost production , achieve food sovereignty , and protect local economies from the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs and U.S. pressure measures . At the same time, the meeting seeks to ensure more effective enjoyment of people’s right to food .

President Maduro Invites the Venezuelan People To Postulate Candidates for Mayors and Municipal Councils

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, extended his invitation to the people to participate actively in the grass root assemblies for the nomination of candidates for mayors and municipal councils for the next elections on July 27.

This process will take place this Saturday, June 7, starting at 2:00 PM (local time) and precedes the municipal elections scheduled for July 27. Nicolás Maduro emphasized that these assemblies will activate a “nomination mechanism from the base, from the territory.”

It will be the ordinary people, in the more than 47,000 communities throughout the country, who, together with their community leaders, will propose those they consider “the best female leaders and the best male leaders” to occupy the positions of mayors in their respective municipalities, according to the Venezuelan head of state.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela will hold grass root assemblies in all communities, following the model used for the candidacy of previous candidates.

These assemblies, according to the Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello Rondón, will be an open and popular consultation, seeking to be broad, inclusive and unitary.

The main objective is to select leaders to build a direct and participatory democracy in an accelerated process of transformation. President Maduro emphasized the need for direct democracy that is effective and efficient in dealing with community affairs, focusing on building the community and the Venezuela of the future.

On July 27, elections will be held in Venezuela for the 33rd time, with representatives of 335 mayors and 2,471 municipal councillors to be elected throughout the country. The distribution of posts includes different modalities of election, including indigenous representation in certain states. The Venezuelan president expressed his gratitude to the participants and anticipated a successful day of citizen participation.

Venezuelan Socialists To Hold Assemblies to Elect Their Municipal Candidates

On Saturday, Venezuela’s ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) will hold assemblies in 47,000 communities to choose candidates for the upcoming municipal council elections scheduled for July 27.

“All Venezuelan communities will participate, just as we did when selecting governors, in assemblies on June 7,” PSUV Secretary Diosdado Cabello said during a meeting with representatives of the Great Patriotic Pole coalition.

The grassroot assemblies will begin at 2 p.m. local time throughout the country. Data will be uploaded using the CC200 app, a digital tool that allows community leaders to register candidates through the “nomination button.”

This mechanism was already used during the regional and legislative elections on May 25, in which the Great Patriotic Pole won 23 out of 24 governorships and 256 out of 285 seats in the National Assembly.

For this new round of assemblies, Cabello urged that each one be “properly documented and promoted” on social media.

On Wednesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) confirmed that the campaign period for mayoral and municipal council candidates will run from July 11 to July 24. On July 27, Venezuelans will elect 335 mayors, 2,471 municipal council members, and 69 Indigenous representatives.

“During the campaign, we’ll go out into the streets to solve problems with the people. We have integrity, and we have candidates from the people!” the PSUV secretary said.

Venezuela: More than 46,000 communities nominated candidates for mayoral and municipal council elections.

Responding to the call of the Venezuelan government and in an act of revolutionary commitment , the people of the South American country began the Grassroots Assemblies on Saturday to nominate candidates for the municipal elections on July 27.

In a new exercise of sovereignty and unity, citizens have gathered to debate and select the leaders who will represent the interests of the people in each municipality .

The vice president of organization of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela ( PSUV ), Pedro Infante, stated that the Nomination Assemblies were an inclusive process that will determine who the candidates will be for the upcoming mayoral and municipal council elections in the country’s 335 municipalities.

” There are even people from the opposition who participated in this event ,” said the representative of the ruling party .

Pedro Infante highlighted that more than 80 percent of the communities have already submitted their nominated candidates in the more than 47,000 assemblies held throughout Venezuela .

“The entire population participated in an extraordinary way in these Nomination Assemblies to elect the candidates for mayor and municipal council. It was a united process , one of fraternity and respect that recognized the entire population,” Infante said during a special interview on Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

He recalled that for Council members , those over 21 could be nominated , and for Mayors, those over 25. He also noted that this nomination process is notable for its extraordinary gender parity and strong generational balance.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has set July 27, 2025, as the date for the national mayoral and municipal council elections . On the same day, the Popular Consultation for the selection of Youth Projects will be held.

The Grassroots Assemblies are spaces for reflection, unity, and reaffirmation of the struggle for independence, self-determination, and the legacy of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez.

Venezuela is preparing for elections where the people will be the main protagonists, demonstrating once again the strength of a country moving toward true social justice.

Venezuela Calls Trinidadian Reaction to Criminal Entry Complaint ‘Unjustified’

On Friday, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry described as unjustified Trinidad and Tobago’s reaction to a complaint about the entry of criminals into Venezuela from Trinidadian territory.

Previously, on June 2, Venezuelan authorities captured a group of terrorists in the eastern part of the country as they were bringing weapons from Trinidad and Tobago. The situation was denounced by President Nicolas Maduro, who strongly rejected what he called renewed attempts by the far-right oligarchy to destabilize his country.

On Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she would consider using “lethal force” against unidentified Venezuelan vessels and advised Venezuelan migrants residing in Trinidad and Tobago to return to their country. Statements such as those were rejected by Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s statement is presented in full below:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its deep astonishment at the furious and unjustified reaction of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in response to a legitimate complaint made by President Nicolas Maduro regarding the entry of criminal elements from Trinidadian territory into Venezuela.

Venezuela has captured criminals of Trinidadian origin, who have confessed their plans—testimonies that have been thoroughly substantiated with solid evidence presented by the relevant authorities.

The appropriate response to this grave situation is to offer cooperation and a willingness to clarify the facts. The Prime Minister’s aggressive and loud posture raises serious suspicions of complicity in the incursion and jeopardizes the cooperative relations that exist between our countries in critical areas.

Venezuela urges the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago not to engage in geopolitical games that are foreign to the interests of our peoples.

It reaffirms its commitment to peace, sovereignty, and mutual respect, recalling that any legitimate concern must be addressed through diplomatic channels—not through threats or unfounded statements that only serve to fuel artificial tensions.”

Return to the Homeland Plan Repatriates 194 Venezuelan Migrants

On Friday, the Return to the Homeland Plan facilitated the return of 194 Venezuelan migrants on a CONVIASA flight that transported 156 men, 26 women and 10 minors—two of whom were unaccompanied.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello recounted the case of these two children whose mother had previously returned to Venezuela, while their sister was detained abroad and their father remains imprisoned in the United States. “This family was separated. This is what inhumane policies do,” he said.

The children’s parents were detained in December along with their sister, leaving their 9-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son in the care of an uncle who was unable to return. Once the Venezuelan government learned of the situation, however, it coordinated the repatriation of the migrants and succeeded in reuniting the family.

Speaking about the family separation, Cabello described the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela as “a punishment to the Venezuelan family,” and criticized far-right opposition leaders such as Maria Corina Machado, who “has never raised her voice” for Venezuelans detained in El Salvador or for cases like that of 2-year-old Maikellys, who was separated from her mother for weeks.

On Thursday night, President Nicolas Maduro accused his U.S. President Donald Trump of lying when he claimed that Venezuela “does not want to receive migrants.” The Bolivarian leader pointed out that the Return to the Homeland Plan—implemented in 2018—proves otherwise.

As of June 1, the Return to the Homeland Plan has repatriated 5,341 migrants from Mexico and the United States: 3,509 men, 1,013 women and 819 children.

“We are the only country in the world that not only receives but actively seeks out its migrants,” Interior Minister Cabello said.

Delcy Rodríguez Reaffirms Venezuelan Sovereignty: Defending Guayana Esequiba Is the Continuation of National Independence

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez reaffirms Venezuela’s sovereignty over Guayana Esequiba and denounces the historical theft of the territory by the United Kingdom, calling this defense a continuation of the country’s independence.

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, in the state of Guayana Esequiba, Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, participated in the inauguration of Neil Vilamizar as governor of the Guayana Esequiba state.

She took this opportunity to reaffirm Venezuela’s full sovereignty over the disputed territory. For Rodríguez, defending the Essequibo represents the fight for Venezuela’s second independence, as this region was key to the country’s first liberation.

During her speech, the Vice President recalled that Venezuela was born with legitimate rights over the Essequibo, while the United Kingdom began a strategy of colonial theft and plunder in 1840 that continues to this day.

She denounced the ongoing British aggression as part of a historical pattern of imperial domination that has affected all of Latin America and the Caribbean. She also criticized the complicity of international bodies that seek to legitimize this usurpation.

Rodríguez emphasized that victory in defending Guayana Esequiba is guaranteed as long as popular unity is maintained. She stated that Guyana has never had legitimate title to the territory and never will, because “there can be no title to theft and dispossession.”

The Vice President warned that neither the International Court of Justice nor the plans of Guyanese President Irfaan Ali will prolong this colonial tragedy, reaffirming that Venezuela will defend its territory “with our lives.”

Furthermore, the Vice President highlighted strategic plans for the economic and social development of Guayana Esequiba, promoted under President Nicolás Maduro’s mandate of “less desks and more territory.”

This policy seeks to strengthen direct governance alongside communities, consolidating Venezuelan political and territorial identity and ensuring that resources benefit the people without yielding ground to imperial interests.

Delcy Rodríguez’s powerful intervention reaffirms the Bolivarian Government’s unwavering commitment to defending national sovereignty and Venezuela’s historic dignity. Guayana Esequiba is not just a disputed territory but a symbol of resistance against neocolonialism and the reaffirmation of popular independence.

Venezuelan government denounces new electrical attack in Carabobo (+Statement)

The Venezuelan government reported this Sunday, June 8, a new electrical attack against four transmission towers located between the La Arenosa substation and the Termocarabobo Plant in Carabobo state.

This was announced in a statement by the Ministry of Electricity, explaining that an investigation has already begun to determine the whereabouts of the masterminds and perpetrators.

“In coordination with state security agencies, a thorough investigation has been launched to identify the masterminds and perpetrators, capture them, and bring them to justice, as demanded by the Venezuelan people,” the statement reads.

The government agency also recognized workers from the National Electric Corporation (CORPOELEC).

“They acted with commitment and remain deployed to address this situation,” they mention.

After reporting this electrical attack in Carabobo, the organization stated that “Venezuela is responding with hard work and with the utmost loyalty to our sovereignty.”

Jorge Arreaza criticizes the extremist right that fabricated lies about Venezuela and is now suffering from Trump’s maximum pressure policy.

The executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP), Jorge Arreaza, criticized the extremist right wing, which fabricated lies about Venezuela and is currently subjected to the policy of maximum pressure and persecution by United States President Donald Trump.

In a message on his Telegram channel, the revolutionary leader cited the lies about the alleged Cartel of the Suns as an example “and the myth of the internationalization of the so-called Tren de Aragua.”

Arreaza believed that this action by the country’s fascist opposition was intended to harm the Revolution and the Venezuelan people.

However, they are now suffering the consequences of their own inventions in the United States.

“They made a tremendous boomerang: they gave Washington false arguments to attack its own country, and today they’re affecting all Venezuelan migrants in the US and beyond,” was Jorge Arreaza’s message regarding the lies fabricated by the right against Venezuela.

Venezuelan agri-food system reports improvements in supply and storage at the end of May

The Agri-Food System reported improvements and progress in Venezuela during the end of May of this year in terms of supply and storage.

The Venezuelan agrifood sector has shown significant growth so far in 2025, surpassing the figures recorded for the same period last year. The latest information reveals a positive outlook for several key indicators, ensuring greater food security for the population.

One of the highlights is the supply of marketing and distribution networks , which reached an impressive 98.4% . This is complemented by a notable increase in food storage , which reached 1,080,400 tons . This figure represents a reserve coverage of 59 days , a crucial achievement for the country’s food stability.

Furthermore, the Agri-Food System report highlights a 59% reduction in food imports through May, compared to the same period in 2024. This figure reflects greater self-sufficiency and domestic production . By the end of May, the monthly average of food distributed stood at 726,000 tons , representing a 7.4% increase over the previous year, demonstrating the sector’s dynamism and responsiveness.

President Nicolás Maduro asserted that there is no regime in Venezuela and that, on the contrary, “we are millions of ordinary citizens determined to be free.” This was stated by the revolutionary leader on Saturday, June 7, through his official Telegram channel.

In his post, the Venezuelan head of state also recalled that “we will never be slaves or colonies, for we are building a new socialist and humanist society .” At the same time, he reiterated that, like millions of revolutionary citizens who choose to be free, the need to defend the national government by confronting the right’s accusations of intervention is emphasized, because in Venezuela ” there is no regime.”

“Abroad, then, the Americans’ campaign is ‘the Maduro regime,'” the president denounced in an audiovisual. While he defended himself by stating that “the only regime was this one I have,” demonstrating his healthy physical condition, “it’s the only one here in Venezuela,” he explained, referring to the discipline he uses to ensure his health.

Finally, Nicolás Maduro argued that “before, they used to say ‘the Chávez regime,’ the same old story. There is no regime here, because it’s not Chávez, it’s not Maduro, it’s millions of free, ordinary men and women, never slaves, never colonies, determined to build a new, socialist, and humanist society.”

Venezuela Captures Group of Terrorists in the East: President Maduro Reaffirms Commitment to Peace and Justice in Sucre

During the official assumption of office of the Governor of Sucre state Jhoanna Carrillo , President Nicolás Maduro announced the capture of a group of terrorists with war weapons in the country’s east, reinforcing the Bolivarian government’s commitment to peace and the defense of national sovereignty.

Cumaná, Sucre — In a historic event in front of the statues of Simón Bolívar and Antonio José de Sucre, President Nicolás Maduro attended the inauguration of Jhoanna Carrillo Malavé as the first female governor of Sucre state. The national leader took the opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution and to denounce new threats against national sovereignty.

President Maduro revealed that on Monday, June 2, Venezuelan security forces captured a group of terrorists in the country’s east who were carrying a cache of war weapons. According to the head of state, the individuals entered through the border with Trinidad and Tobago, and half of them were Colombian citizens.

“Brought in through the Caribbean Sea to enter the country, we must have a thousand eyes and a thousand ears, because the terrorists have not succeeded, nor will they”, affirmed the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, who insisted on the Venezuelan people’s right to peace and tranquility.

Terrorism and Economic Attacks: An Imperialist Strategy

The national leader denounced that terrorist attacks are part of a broader strategy to destabilize the national economy. “What do the lingering remnants of fascism among certain families do? Attack the economy?” questioned President Maduro.

He recalled that during the first four months of the year, groups linked to the right attempted to sabotage the economy and prepared terrorist attacks, all of which were neutralized thanks to the actions of the revolutionary authorities.

President Maduro also referred to the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting that “in Russia, peace is being sought, and the more the Russian army advances against the Nazis of Ukraine, they resort to terrorism, blowing up bridges and attacking the civilian population.”

From Venezuela, the Bolivarian leader expressed his rejection of terrorist attacks and reaffirmed support for peace and the self-determination of peoples.

During the ceremony, President Maduro and Governor Carrillo Malavé paid tribute to the legacy of Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez. Carrillo, the first woman to hold the office in Sucre, highlighted the importance of divine wisdom, communal strategy, and the formation of an incorruptible team to build a comprehensive and popular development model.

“We will not fail God, the people, or President Maduro”, the new governor pledged, while the head of state celebrated the electoral success and the strength of the people of Sucre.