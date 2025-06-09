ALBA nations agree on common agenda to develop agriculture, fisheries

Ministers and senior officials of Agriculture and Fisheries from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) and allies signed the minutes of their first joint meeting, marking a milestone in regional integration.

The document, read by the bloc’s executive secretary, Jorge Arreaza, details 14 agreements aimed at boosting agricultural production, sustainable fishing, and reducing trade imbalances between member countries.

Notable initiatives include the Alba Azul Project , focused on sustainable fishing, and the use of the Ezequiel Zamora Fish Farm in Venezuela as a technical reference center. The standardization of health certifications and the creation of a regional scientific network for agricultural and aquaculture research will also be promoted .

The agreement, approved unanimously, lays the groundwork for unprecedented technical cooperation in the region, aligned with the principles of complementarity and sovereignty that govern ALBA-TCP. The ministers reaffirmed their willingness to work together to guarantee “the greatest possible happiness for our peoples,” in line with the bloc’s integrationist vision.

This Friday’s work is part of the commitment to advance the guidelines of ALBA’s 2030 Strategic Agenda, promoting productive initiatives in the bloc’s shared economic development zone.

The ministers emphasized that “fair and equitable trade ,” supported by a “robust maritime infrastructure ,” will be key to stimulating economic growth, expanding the geographic reach of trade, and generating employment, thereby contributing to poverty reduction and strengthening the social fabric.

The 14 agreed points

1. Consolidation of Agroalba: It was agreed to strengthen this mechanism as a strategic axis of cooperation and integration, facilitating alliances for access to productive lands according to the capacities and needs of each country.

2. Technical and logistical support: Guarantee the production of priority products for food sovereignty, under a “sustainable, supportive, and complementary” model.

3. Regional investment fund : Create a fund for agri-food projects, prioritizing sustainable production and agro-industrial transformation.

4. Unified certification system : Implement a phytosanitary and zoosanitary mechanism that streamlines intra-ALBA trade.

5. Certification : Advance the standardization of health certificates for agricultural, livestock, fishing, and aquaculture products, with a 12-month deadline for adoption.

6. Regional regenerative agriculture plan : Promote agroecological practices that guarantee the sustainability of natural resources.

7. Knowledge transfer: Establish a training program in agroecological technologies for producers and technicians.

8. Common agroecology protocol : Develop guidelines adapted to the production conditions of each country.

9. Joint fishing fleet : Form a regional fleet to optimize resources and capabilities among members.

10. Network of research centers : Create a specialized network in fishing, aquaculture and related sciences to promote innovation.

11. ALBA-TCP bloc in fishing forums : Participate in a coordinated manner in these forums.

12. Common framework for fishery resources : Design regulations for the sustainable use of shared resources.

13. Fisheries and Aquaculture Working Group : Establish an ad hoc team to articulate sectoral policies.

14. Inclusion of the fishing sector in the ALBA Social Council : Incorporate representatives of the sector into the bloc’s decision-making bodies.