ALBA-TCP launches summit to save humanity from war, imperialism

On Friday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) launched the “Summit of the Peoples for Peace and Against War in Caracas.

“The global political right is intensifying its actions against the people without regard for the consequences of this path. The mission of our time is to save humanity from war and fascism,” said ALBA-TCP Secretary Rander Peña, who also serves as the coordinator of the Antifascist International.

He emphasized that the resurgence of far-right movements and parties around the world is a manifestation of decaying imperialism, which is acting more aggressively to preserve its privileges in Latin America and the Middle East.

At the Caracas summit, participants will analyze the rise of fascism and define a concrete action plan enabling peoples of the world to resist and advance in the face of the conservative offensive.

On representation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are participating, Adrian Odle, National Coordinator of the Antifascism International; Ashelle Morgan, Senator; and Laura Stephenson, Vice President of the Solidarity Group.

President Maduro confirms granting of licenses to Chevron and highlights Venezuela’s economic growth despite

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced in a teleSUR exclusive that Chevron has been formally notified of the granting of licenses allowing the company to continue its operations legally in Venezuela.

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has confirmed these developments. This move is part of the government’s openness to international companies working in Venezuela, aiming to foster economic growth despite ongoing external pressures.

President Maduro emphasized that Venezuela’s oil sector grew 12% over recent months even without formal licenses amid US sanctions and blackmail tactics. He assured that working groups are already in place to facilitate Chevron’s full return to its functions under a legal framework, stressing that “it’s welcome in Venezuela.”

Venezuelan government denounces Bukele’s responsibility for migrant torture as Venezuelan diplomacy secured their return

Venezuelan President Maduro firmly rejected any involvement of El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele in the negotiations for the return of Venezuelan migrants detained abroad.

In a detailed interview with teleSUR, Presidente Maduro clarified that the Venezuelan government negotiated directly with the United States, dismissing Bukele as a participant in these talks.

President Maduro used strong terms to emphasize that the real negotiation was with the US government, “the owner of the circus” , not with any “Nazi clown” governing El Salvador, underscoring the gravity of El Salvador’s abuses against detained Venezuelans.

Presidente Maduro recounted harrowing testimonies from Venezuelans detained and mistreated in El Salvador’s infamous CECOT prison, rechristening it the “Nayib Bukele Concentration and Torture Extermination Camp.”

He denounced acts of humiliation, physical abuse, torture, tear gas, and sexual violence perpetrated against detainees, revealing the cruelty directed by Bukele’s administration. The Venezuelan leader called for justice and accountability for those responsible, vowing that Venezuelan authorities would continue supporting victims’ families in their legal battle.

The president detailed how the safe return of 252 Venezuelans was secured through the tireless efforts of Venezuelan diplomacy coupled with a broad alliance of international solidarity.

Colombia and Venezuela Sign Confidentiality Agreement to Advance Monomeros Purchase

In a significant gesture of regional solidarity and diplomatic progress, the governments of Colombia and Venezuela signed a confidentiality agreement to move forward with the negotiation process for the purchase of Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos. This agreement was formalized during the VII Meeting of Energy Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held recently, signaling a renewed path toward economic integration and food sovereignty in the subcontinent.

The confidentiality pact, signed by Roman Maniglia, president of Venezuela’s Petrochemical company Pequiven, and Colombia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, Edwin Palma, creates a protected framework for exchanging sensitive technical and financial data related to the Monomeros company.

Venezuela Projects an 80% Increase in Tourism by 2025

President Nicolas Maduro stated this Monday that Venezuela projects an 80% increase in international tourist arrivals by 2025. This announcement adds to official data showing a solid rebound in the sector, making tourism one of the strategic priorities within the 13 Productive Engines the Bolivarian government promotes to diversify the national economy and generate jobs.

President Maduro highlighted an additional 20% growth specifically in Margarita Island, located in the Nueva Esparta state, reaffirming the key role this region plays in positioning Venezuela as a competitive international Caribbean tourist destination. This increase is driven by the gradual recovery of the sector and greater air connectivity, as well as new international partnerships.

The president emphasized that tourism not only generates direct employment but also stimulates the activity of multiple financial sectors linked to the national economy, creating a multiplier effect that strengthens the region and the country as a whole. He also emphasized the importance of training and professionalizing tourism workers: “Personnel working in this sector must have a certain level of preparation; they must be specialists in tourism, love their country, and know how to present its history.”