Police investigate death of Lowmans Leeward Farmer

Police Investigating Death of Adult Male Discovered in Lowmans Leeward

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male found in Lowmans Hill, on August 18, 2025, at approximately 9:00 P.M.

Police were alerted to the discovery of a male body in some bushes close to a residence in Lowmans Hill.

Upon further investigation, the deceased was identified as Albert Warren. His age is presently unknown. No apparent injuries were observed at the scene.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and pronounced Warren deceased. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) advises the public to await the outcome of the post-mortem examination before drawing conclusions about the nature of the death..

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact:

Contact Information:

-Police Emergency: 999/911

-Police Control: (784) 457-1211