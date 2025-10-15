Alcohol, cash, pumpkins: multi‑charge for Biabou man

Labourer Charged with Burglary and Two Counts of Theft

On October 13, 2025, police arrested and charged Clive Castello, a 55-year-old Labourer of Biabou, with the offences of Burglary and two counts of Theft.

According to the investigations, on July 18, 2025, the accused entered the dwelling house of a 62-year-old Resident of Biabou, as a trespasser and stole a quantity of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products totaling $170.50 ECC as well as $5,250.00 ECC in cash – the property of the complainant.

On September 7, 2025 the defendant allegedly stole four (4) mature pumpkins valued at $410.00 ECC – the property of a 55-year-old Famer of Yambou. He was subsequently charged with the offence.

The offences were committed in Biabou and Yambou respectively. Castello appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on October 14, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of Burglary and Theft that occurred in Biabou and guilty to the charge of Theft that occurred in Yambou.

To the charge to which he pleaded guilty, he was placed on a bond for six (6) months, if he defaults, he will pay $600.00 ECC forthwith or spend three (3) months at His Majesty’s Prison. For the offence to which he pleaded not guilty, he was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Biabou Magistrate Court for October 15, 2025.