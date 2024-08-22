Alert: ITCZ Shift May Cause Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms

Weak unstable conditions linger across the islands, with isolated showers likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) this evening.

A shearline is expected to move across the island chain during Friday, with increasing cloudiness, light-moderate showers and thunderstorms across SVG by evening…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Unstable conditions could linger across our islands during Saturday.

A northward shift of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could bring occasional cloudy skies, with scattered showers and thunderstorm activity across SVG during Sunday. Varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create slight/moderate-haze across our area during Friday and Saturday, before clearing on Sunday.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations, temporarily shifting south-southeasterly Sunday afternoon.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, occasionally appearing smooth with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and ranging 1.0m – 1.5m east of our islands.