Alex Joachim sets 5 new national open records at CCCAN Championships

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) was represented by Alexander Joachim at the Central America and Caribbean (CCCAN) Aquatics Championships held in San Salvador, El Salvador August 14th to 19th, 2023.

Alex swam in 5 events, set 5 new SVG National open records and qualified for 5 five finals. He made personal best times in all 5 events. He also obtained 3 Pan Am Games 2023 “B” qualifying times. His detailed results are:

100 Meter Freestyle – Alex set a new SVG national open record time of 52.17 seconds and placed 8th. He obtained 726 Fina points.

50 Meter Butterfly – a new SVG national open record time of 25.33 seconds and placed 5th. He obtained 679 Fina points.

50 meter Breaststroke – a new national open record time of 29.75 seconds and placed 4th. He obtained 663 Fina points.

100 meter Butterfly – a new SVG national open record time of 57.24 seconds and placed 7th. He obtained 646 Fina points.

Alex qualified in 4th place for the finals but unfortunately injured his shoulder during the finals.

50 meter Freestyle – a new SVG record in a time of 24.02 seconds and place 6th. He obtained 659 Fina points.

Fina Points are the best measure to compare swimmers doing different events. The swimmer with the top Fina points will represent SVG at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Alex is the only SVG swimmer to obtain more than 700 Fina points in an event.

The SVGSF congratulates Alex on his excellent performances representing SVG at CCCAN.