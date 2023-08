Guyana’s top Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) student is Alex Muntaz.

The 17-year-old Anna Regina Secondary School student received grades one through four in 23 disciplines.

Priya Manickchand, Minister of Education, revealed Muntaz’s outstanding result at a special exam release ceremony on Thursday.

The Anna Regina Secondary School has won the CSEC exams in Guyana for the second year in a row.