All Athletes launches 3-day event to empower youth

All Athletes Inc (AAI) is inviting the public, corporate partners and community stakeholders to rally behind Action Brings Change (ABC) Weekend 2026, taking place from January 2–4, 2026, a three-day series of events designed to celebrate sport and create tangible opportunities for Vincentian student-athletes.

ABC Weekend represents AAI’s flagship expression of its mission: using sport not only as competition, but as a tool for education, leadership and national development. The weekend intentionally brings together athletes, families, grassroots clubs, sporting federations, corporate partners and members of the wider community in spaces designed for conversation and collective action.

What to Expect During ABC Weekend

●​ January 2 – Empower Through Action Networking Mixer​

A gathering connecting corporate leaders, sporting bodies, grassroots representatives and community members to foster dialogue and partnerships around youth and sports development.​

●​ January 3 – Champions of Change Football 7s Event​

A Football 7 a side fundraising event at the Comsport Sporting Facility, Arnos Vale, featuring youth competitions, entertainment, and food and drinks on sale.​

●​ January 4 – Bring the Blessings Thanksgiving Service​

A moment of reflection and gratitude hosted by Highpoint Church, recognizing the families and supporters who continue to invest in the growth of Vincentian youth.​

Fundraising Focus

The immediate fundraising goal for ABC Weekend is to raise EC$13,500 to support housing and mandatory student fees for AAI’s first supported student-athlete, currently enrolled at Allen Community College in the United States pursuing an Associates Degree in Sports Medicine. While the athlete is on scholarship, these remaining costs are critical to ensuring his continued academic and athletic progress as he prepares to transition to a four-year institution.

All proceeds generated during ABC Weekend contribute to the AAI Student-Athlete Support Fund, which assists athletes with housing, education-related costs, training and developmental programming.

AAI Fundraising Raffle

Running alongside ABC Weekend is the AAI Fundraising Raffle, designed to broaden community participation and awareness.

●​ Tickets: EC$5 each

●​ Prizes: 10 prizes generously donated by partners, with a chance at a Sandals Day Pass for two

●​ Outlets: Clinty B’s Barbershop, Thomas Wholesale & Liquor, Diamond Cafe, Accent Dental

●​ Draw Date: January 2, 2026, during the Empower Through Action Mixer

AAI encourages members of the public not only to purchase raffle tickets, but to actively share, speak about, and promote the raffle within their networks as a simple yet powerful way to support student-athletes. Full raffle details are available here

How the Public Can Support

●​ Attend Champions of Change on January 3rd, 2026 ●​ Purchase and share raffle tickets

●​ Encourage workplaces, families and community groups to get involved ●​ Follow and engage with AAI’s programs and stories

About All Athletes Inc.

Founded in 2023, All Athletes Inc. is a Vincentian non-profit organization committed to creating equitable access to education and opportunity through sport. Guided by transparent, objective athlete assessment and measurable impact, AAI continues to demonstrate that when communities act together, sport becomes a catalyst for lasting change.