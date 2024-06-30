The public is advised that due to the passage of hurricane beryl the following Health Services are suspended for Monday July 1st, 2024, until further notice:

All clinics at the health district level

All outpatients, elective surgeries, X-rays, pharmacy, laboratory at hospitals across St Vincent and the Grenadines are cancelled for Monday 1st July until further notice.

Persons with appointments are kindly asked to call their respective facilities to be rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your usual kind cooperation.

For emergency assistance the following facilities are open during the period and can be accessed once the “All Clear” is issued by NEMO:

Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Accident and Emergency DepartmentKingstown – 784- 456- 1185

Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre Georgetown– 784- 532-1200

Buccament Polyclinic– 784- 485-7191

Levi Latham Polyclinic– 784- 485-5245

Port Elizabeth Hospital– 784- 485-3294

Chateaubelair Smart Hospital– 784- 458-2228

The Ministry takes this opportunity to encourage everyone to be safe and will update the public accordingly.