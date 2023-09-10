All Eastern Caribbean students in Morocco are safe: OECS

Following Friday’s tragic earthquake, all students from the Eastern Caribbean including those from St Vincent studying in Morocco have been accounted for.

Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), confirmed this.

Jules stated in a statement that the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States in Morocco have been in contact with all nationals in Morocco and have confirmed that none have been directly harmed.

Jules also emphasized the OECS Commission’s sorrow and support, stating, “Morocco has been a steadfast friend and ally of the OECS, and we wish the Kingdom a speedy recovery from this traumatic event.”

Meanwhile, OECS Chairman and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, joined world leaders in expressing condolences to the people of Morocco in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake.

Drew wrote to King Mohammed VI, “On behalf of the OECS Authority, please accept our heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life; and to those who have been injured, our best wishes for a very speedy recovery.” In this sad moment, the OECS Authority expresses its solidarity and prayerful concern to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco, particularly the families of the victims.”