Captain Abraham leads historic all‑women crew on WINAIR flight

WINAIR Marks Historic Milestone with First All-Female ATR Flight

Windward Island Airways International (WINAIR) N.V. proudly celebrates a historic moment in Caribbean aviation: the successful operation of its first all-female ATR flight on September 24, 2025, connecting Sint Maarten with Curaçao and Aruba.

The distinguished crew included:

Captain Dannah Abraham – WINAIR’s first female ATR Captain

– WINAIR’s first female ATR Captain First Officer Alexandra Dupigny

Airhostess Kimone Eristhee

For Captain Abraham, the day carried special meaning. “Today felt bigger than anything I’ve experienced before — it wasn’t just about being the first female captain, but about flying with an all-female crew,” she shared. “When women see us in these roles, they feel inspired and accomplished. My advice to them is simple: set your goal, work toward it, and be ready when your time comes.”

Abraham’s journey is a testament to perseverance. She became a pilot at age 24 and has spent over a decade building her career to reach this milestone. “It took time and dedication, but if you continue working towards your dream, your time will come — and when it does, you must be ready,” she added.

The flight was warmly received by passengers, who applauded the achievement. Abraham extended her gratitude: “I’d like to thank the Management at WINAIR, our outstations in Aruba and Curaçao, the passengers, and everyone who celebrated this special day with us.”

“This historic flight is more than a milestone for WINAIR — it is a proud moment for the Caribbean,” said Pascalle Wong-A-Foe, Marketing and Communications Manager. “It represents progress, empowerment, and the remarkable dedication of our women in aviation.”