ALL ON BOARD DIE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASH

A single-engine plane that crashed into a New Hampshire apartment building has killed everyone on board.

After the crash, flames were seen as high as 40 meters in the sky.

The City of Keene said in a statement: “There was a plane crash near Keene Airport in a multi-family building near Hope Chapel.

“There were no injuries in the multi-family building. Unfortunately, the people on the plane died. The FAA has been notified.

“Additional details will be shared as they become available.”

Source : Daily Mail UK