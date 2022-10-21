ALL ON BOARD DIE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE SINGLE ENGINE PLANE CRASH

A single-engine plane that crashed into a New Hampshire apartment building has killed everyone on board.
After the crash, flames were seen as high as 40 meters in the sky.
The City of Keene said in a statement: “There was a plane crash near Keene Airport in a multi-family building near Hope Chapel.
“There were no injuries in the multi-family building. Unfortunately, the people on the plane died. The FAA has been notified.
“Additional details will be shared as they become available.”
