The general public is advised that all sites managed and operated by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) will be temporarily closed to the public on Tuesday 18th July, 2023.

The closure of the sites is to facilitate a NPRBA staff event.

All sites will be re-opened on Wednesday 19th July, 2023.

The Authority apologizes for any inconvenience caused and looks forward to the cooperation of the general public.