All teams are on 2 points in regional Winlott cricket tournament

The 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships currently being competed in Grenada, is going into the third day of action on Wednesday April 09, 2025, with all four competing countries on two points each; from one win and one loss from the two matches played to date.

Grenada has a net run rate of 1.03, Dominica 0.53, Saint Lucia -0.18, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines has -1.38.

Meanwhile, Earsinho Fontaine of Dominica heads the batting stats after two rounds of matches played with an aggregate of 169 runs, with a top score of 125 not out. In second place is Kirtsen Murray of Grenada with an aggregate of 93 runs and a top score of 49 runs. Third is Devonte McDowall of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a total of 79 runs, with a top score of 74. Johnathan Daniel of Saint Lucia is fourth having an aggregate of 76 and a top score of 40, and rounding off the top five is Kevin Bobb of Grenada having a total of 68 runs and a top score of 35 not out.

Clevon Bartholomew of Grenada with seven wickets top the bowling, followed by Kodi Grant of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Darvin Forde of Saint Lucia with six wickets each, while Kirtsen Murray of Grenada and Cody Fontinelle of Saint Lucia each has 4 wickets.

The action returns after Tuesday’s rest day with Grenada taking on St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the La Sagesse Playing field, while Dominica and Saint Lucia do battle at the Tanteen Recreational Ground.