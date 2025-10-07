In a startling development, Filippo Pignatti, the notorious fund manager at the center of a major financial fraud investigation, has reportedly re-emerged as a director at Anchorage Asset Management in Liechtenstein, raising serious questions about accountability and regulatory oversight.

Pignatti, previously associated with The Classic Car Fund and Classic Investment Fund, has a controversial history of financial misconduct that spans multiple jurisdictions. The latest revelation highlights the complex web of financial manipulation that characterized his previous ventures.

Key Details of the Ongoing Saga:

Pignatti’s previous funds were allegedly operated through a sophisticated network involving Scarabaeus Wealth Management

Fortuna Administrator in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) was used as a front company for fund administration

The actual fund administration was reportedly conducted by a team based in Bulgaria

Regulatory Concerns Exposed

Sources close to the investigation suggest that Liechtenstein’s notoriously lax regulatory environment may have facilitated Pignatti’s continued financial operations. The principality has long been criticized for its permissive approach to financial oversight, potentially providing a safe haven for questionable financial activities.

Key Figures Implicated:

Patrick Demi and Michael Zuther, founders of Scarabaeus, played significant roles in the fund’s management

The SVG Financial Services Authority (FSA) and Financial Intelligence Unit appear to have been ineffective in preventing potential money laundering activities

Industry experts are now questioning how Pignatti continues to secure leadership positions in financial institutions despite his controversial past. The situation raises critical questions about due diligence and accountability in international financial markets.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines financial community remains on alert, watching closely for Pignatti’s next potential move in the financial landscape.