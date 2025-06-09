Allen Chastanet Appointed to IDU Board

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Hon. Allen Chastanet, Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) of Saint Lucia and Leader of the Opposition, on his recent appointment to the Board of the International Democracy Union (IDU).

This appointment marks a proud and historic moment for the Caribbean, as Hon. Chastanet becomes one of the few regional leaders to serve at the highest level of the global alliance of centre-right political parties. His selection is a testament to his unwavering commitment to democratic values and principles, good governance, and the rule of law—not only in Saint Lucia but across the wider Caribbean and international political community.

Throughout his distinguished career, Hon. Chastanet has consistently championed policies rooted in transparency, accountability, and people-centred development. As a statesman and visionary, he has brought passion and pragmatism to the political arena, standing firm in defense of democratic institutions and the rights of citizens.

Within the IDU, Hon. Chastanet has long been a respected advocate on issues that matter deeply to our hemisphere. His strong and persistent voice has helped elevate Caribbean perspectives in critical discussions on climate change, trade and investment, tourism, and sustainable development. His leadership has ensured that small island developing states are not only seen but heard in global policy dialogues.

The CDU is proud to celebrate this achievement with Hon. Chastanet and the UWP family. We are confident that his presence on the IDU Board will further amplify the concerns and aspirations of Caribbean people, while strengthening our region’s contribution to the global democratic movement.

We wish him every success as he continues this important work on behalf of the region and all who believe in the ideals of freedom, justice, and prosperity through democracy.