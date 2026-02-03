Alphonso Horne of Calder Missing, Police Request Tips

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Mr. Alphonso Horne, a 37-year-old conductor of Calder.

Police have learnt that Mr. Horne reportedly stated he was going to Diamond to visit a friend when he was last seen on 27th January, 2026.

Description:

• Height: 5 feet 4 inches

• Build: Slim

• Complexion: Dark brown

• Hair: Cane-row plait hairstyle

• Distinguishing mark: Tattoo of a scorpion on his right hand

Last seen wearing: a red shirt, white and red beach pants, and white Nike slippers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or 999, Police Control at 457-1211, the Officer in Charge of the South Central Division at 458-4200, the Stubbs Police Station at 458-4210, or any police station or police officer.

All information will be treated confidentially.