Alpian Allen, former North Leeward MP, passes away

Alpian Allen, former New Democratic Party (NDP) Member of Parliament for North Leeward and who served as the fourth Foreign Minister of St Vincent, has died.

The news of his passing was shared via a Facebook post by Opposition Senator and former North Leeward MP Carlos James, who described Allen as an “unsung hero” of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Allen’s career was defined by his commitment to his community through various roles. Before and during his time in public office, he was a dedicated teacher and a faithful lay preacher.

Senator James noted that whether in the classroom or the pulpit, Allen “led with a servant’s heart” and dedicated his life to God, his family, and his community.

Allen was a dominant figure in North Leeward politics for over a decade. He successfully contested and won the North Leeward seat in three consecutive elections: 1989, 1994, and 1998. During his tenure, he served both as a Member of Parliament and as a Government Minister.

His time in elective office concluded in 2001 when he was replaced by Roland Mathews.

In his tribute, Senator James highlighted Allen’s profound humility and selflessness. “His earthly labour is done, but his legacy lives on in every life he touched,” James wrote, offering condolences to Allen’s family.

The passing of Alpian Allen marks the end of an era for North Leeward, leaving behind a legacy of “profound humility” and dedicated service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.