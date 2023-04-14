‘Good Boy Milo’, second children book released by Alyssa Bierzynski

Grenadian Writer Alyssa Bierzynski Releases Her Second Children’s Book Entitled “Good Boy Milo”

Grenadian writer Alyssa Bierzynski proudly announces the release of her second children’s book, “Good Boy Milo”. The heartwarming story follows Milo the dog on an adventure to help a kite stuck in his favourite mango tree. With beautiful illustrations by Grenadian artist Elizabeth Lander.

“Good Boy Milo” is a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf.

In “Good Boy Milo” children will follow Milo as he takes on the challenge of getting the kite back to the sky with its friends. Milo’s determination and perseverance will inspire children to never give up, even when things get tough. The book is not only a fun and engaging read, but it also teaches important life lessons about problem-solving, determination and friendship.

“I am so excited to share ‘Good Boy Milo’ with children and families everywhere,” said author Alyssa Bierzynski, “The story of Milo and the kite is one that I hope will inspire children to be brave, curious and kind. My own love for books at an early age inspired my journey of writing stories for children. I want to inspire children to use their imaginations while also opening their minds to new worlds and concepts they may not have been exposed to previously. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the talented Grenadian artist Elizabeth Lander to bring this story to life. Sharing the rich culture and traditions of the Caribbean with the world is a dream come true.”

Illustrator Elizabeth Lander added, “Working on ‘Good Boy Milo’ has been an absolute joy. I was thrilled to collaborate with Alyssa on this project and to have the opportunity to illustrate such a beautiful story and showcase aspects of the Caribbean landscape that I hope will resonate with the readers. My wish is that children and adults alike will enjoy reading about Milo’s adventure as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life through art.”

“Good Boy Milo” will be available for purchase online and in local stores throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Parents, teachers, and librarians are encouraged to add this book to their collection and share the inspiring story of Milo with children everywhere.

To purchase Good Boy Milo and for more information about Alyssa Bierzynski and her writing, visit her website at www.alybiz.com.