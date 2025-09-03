Ad image

Amazon Caribbean distribution hub set for Dominican Republic

Times Staff
: Guardian.co.tt
1 Min Read

The Dominican Republic is set to host a historic milestone in its economic and logistical development with the arrival of Amazon as a Caribbean distribution hub.

The company’s first cargo flight landed on Tuesday, marking the official start of operations.


Advertisement

The move positions the country as a key player in regional e-commerce, leveraging ports such as Caucedo and Haina and Las Américas International Airport to streamline trade and reduce delivery times.

Amazon’s entry is expected to generate significant economic opportunities, boosting job creation, logistics, transportation, and technology.

Faster and more efficient deliveries could transform consumer habits, with products arriving in hours instead of days. However, the expansion also raises concerns among local couriers and small businesses, which may struggle to compete with Amazon’s prices, speed, and direct delivery model.

While operational details remain unclear, speculation points to a hybrid system that could involve partnerships with local delivery companies.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Stay Connected