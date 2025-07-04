Ambassador Fan calls youths’ vital assets

Ambassador Fiona Fan Joined Minister Gonsalves at ON-SITE Orientation

Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan joined Hon. Camillo Gonsalves at the ON-SITE Programme orientation at SVG Community College on June 25th.

Ambassador Fan called youth vital assets of today, and shared Taiwan’s pride in supporting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in youth empowerment.

Minister Gonsalves encouraged participants to seize the chance for growth, while interns from last cohort shared inspiring success stories.

The ON-SITE Programme, a partnership between Taiwan and SVG, aims to empower around 550 Vincentian youth by the end of 2025.