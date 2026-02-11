Ambassador of Dom. Rep to SVG presents credentials

Her Excellency Raquel J. Jacob Jaar, Ambassador of Dominican Republic presents credentials to His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC at Government House Old Montrose, Kingstown on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

During her official visit, Her Excellency Jacob Jaar paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Honourable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dominican Republic and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on September 23, 1985. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines looks forward to continued collaboration with Dominican Republic in pursuit of stronger and more dynamic partnership that benefits both nations.