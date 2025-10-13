Ambassador of Ireland to SVG pays official visit

AMBASSADOR OF IRELAND PRESENTS CREDENTIALS TO SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

The Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extend a warm welcome to Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassador of Ireland, who presented her Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Friday, October 10, 2025.

During her official visit, Ambassador Byrne Nason held courtesy meetings with Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition; and Mr. Glen Beache, Chief Executive Officer of Invest SVG.

The exchanges underscored the cordial and cooperative relations shared between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Ireland. Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to advancing dialogue and deepening collaboration in areas of shared priority, including education, sustainable development, and economic partnership.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines values the enduring friendship between the two nations and looks forward to continued engagement with the Government of Ireland in pursuit of a dynamic partnership that contributes to the prosperity, resilience, and well-being of both peoples.