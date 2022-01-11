American Airlines and Aer Lingus Launch New Codeshare Agreement

FORT WORTH, Texas — Traveling between the United States and Ireland, also known as the Emerald Isle, will be simple, easy and more convenient for customers as American Airlines and Aer Lingus launch their codeshare agreement this week.

To increase connectivity between the U.S and Europe for customers, American will place its code on Aer Lingus flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Dublin (DUB). Customers can also book codeshare flights on Aer Lingus from DUB to Amsterdam (AMS); Birmingham, UK (BHX); London Gatwick (LGW) and Manchester, UK (MAN); and from LHR to Belfast City, Northern Ireland (BHD); Cork, Ireland (ORK) and Shannon, Ireland (SNN).

“We are excited to extend our relationship with our newest joint business partner, Aer Lingus, with this codeshare agreement,” said Anmol Bhargava, American’s vice president of Alliances. “Through our trans-Atlantic joint business, customers have more choices to key destinations in Europe and now, Ireland.”

Additionally, customers traveling with Aer Lingus will now be able to book codeshare travel on American Airlines flights from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Albuquerque, New Mexico, (ABQ); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW); Los Angeles (LAX); Seattle (SEA); San Francisco (SFO); San Jose, California (SJC) and Tucson, Arizona (TUS).

Further expansion of the codeshare is also planned in the near future.

Reid Moody, Aer Lingus’ Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, said: “After almost two years of restricted travel we know that demand for dream vacations, business travel, and reconnecting families and friends in 2022 and beyond will be stronger than ever. We are delighted that through the codeshare agreement with American Airlines, Aer Lingus customers will be able to avail of greater connectivity options and more seamless travel between the U.S. and Europe via our Dublin hub, which also has the added benefit of US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance located in Dublin. Last week’s decision by the Irish Government to remove pre-departure COVID-19 test requirements for double-vaccinated passengers is more welcome news for those planning to travel. We look forward to extending our warm Aer Lingus welcome to more and more customers in the months ahead.”

Aer Lingus joined the Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) between American, British Airways, Iberia and Finnair last year. The AJB has brought significant benefits, such as lower fares and easier journeys to more destinations with better aligned schedules and frequencies, to millions of passengers since its launch in 2010.