On Monday, American Airlines directly apologized to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley for an incident that occurred last week as he was departing the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana after the 2023 International Energy Conference.

Robert Wirick, Managing Director of International Government Affairs, apologized on behalf of American Airlines for not proactively approving the request for expedited treatment and for the disruption caused during the passenger’s departure from Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana (CJIA).

We sincerely apologize for falling short of your expectations during your flight from Guyana to Miami to connect to an aircraft to The Bahamas for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) meeting.”

Wirick stated that the United States deeply values its relationship with the Prime Minister and inhabitants of Trinidad and Tobago. He vowed that the airline will make every effort to guarantee that the Prime Minister’s future flights “are pleasant and exceed your expectations.”

At the time of the incident, protocol officials from Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago met with airline personnel in order to complete the Prime Minister’s check-in.

The Protocol Service handled the situation with professionalism and efficiency, preventing further trouble or embarrassment for the Prime Minister. The delegation traveled without incident to Nassau.”

Prime Minister Rowley and St. Vincent Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves were required to check in at the counter prior to boarding, despite the fact that the Guyana Foreign Ministry had informed American Airlines of their impending departure, which would have allowed them to be checked in from the VIP lounge.

Source : CNC3