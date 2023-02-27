AA daily flights to SVG commences March 3rd

American Airlines commences daily flights to SVG

Minister of Tourism Carlos James says this Friday, March 3, will see the commencement of American Airlines’ daily flights to St. Vincent.

“I believe the flight is scheduled for 2.30 in the afternoon. The first daily flight from Miami International will arrive at Argyle International Airport, and it will be an important period for us in terms of air access to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from our major source markets”.

James said it has been a tremendous undertaking by the tourism authority and praised the work of Glen Beache, who is the chief executive officer, and his team for ensuring that we are able to have access to SVG’s source markets.

“I know he has been very integral in the development of all of the flights that we see coming in to Argyle International Airport from Air Canada, which is currently operating out of Toronto. CAL operates out of JFK in New York, Virgin Atlantic out of Heathrow, and American Airlines will begin daily flights from Miami International to Argyle International Airport on Friday”.