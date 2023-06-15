American Airlines expands winter service to Caribbean – more than 2,250 flights weekly

North American travelers looking to escape the cold will now have more options to get to the Caribbean, thanks to an increase of American Airlines’ (AA) winter service.

AA will operate almost 2,250 weekly flights to 90 destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean as a result of the expansion. The airline stated that this represents a 10% increase in seat capacity throughout the winter of 2022.

“This coming winter, we’re looking forward to adding more service to popular destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that our customers want to visit, including popular spots like Cancun, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana, as well as our newest destination, Tortola,” said José A. Freig, Vice President of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Beginning December 5, American Airlines will increase daily service from Charlotte, North Carolina to Belize, Curaçao, Puerto Plata, and St. Croix.

Flights to Montego Bay, San Juan, and Punta Cana will be increased to four each day.

The frequency of AA flights from Miami to Trinidad, Santiago in the Dominican Republic, and Tortola will be increased to twice daily.