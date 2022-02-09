American flight from AIA delayed due to ‘Sensor Malfunction’: Source

American Airlines flight 155 from SVG to Miami which remained on the tarmac at Argyle Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines some two hours and thirty minutes after its scheduled departure time, has departed.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that the delayed takeoff of the Airbus 319 was due to a brake light sensor malfunction, and pilots were not taking any risks with departure.

Sources further told St Vincent Times that a certified aircraft engineer on the ground in SVG, also confirmed to the flight crew that the sensor was not engaging.

This is not the first time that an American Airlines aircraft has encountered departure issues at Argyle Airport.

On Saturday 5th June 2021, An American Airlines flight destined for Miami had to abort its takeoff as multiple birds were sucked into the engine of an American Boeing 737-8 MAX.

American Airlines flight AA-1427 was anticipated to be travelling at around 280kph when the decision was made to abort the take-off.