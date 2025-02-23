ALERT: AA flight from JFK diverted by fighter jets after bomb threat

An American Airlines flight from JFK airport to Delhi was diverted under a fighter jet escort after a bomb threat, according to reports.

American Airlines Flight 292 was flying near Turkmenistan when it made a U-turn and was grounded in Rome due to a ‘possible security issue,’ the airline said.

The airline – which is still reeling from its catastrophic collision with a Black Hawk helicopter that killed everyone onboard a commercial flight in Washington DC last month – confirmed the ordeal on Sunday.

The plane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, carrying about 285 passengers, was escorted out of the sky by two Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes following the alert.

It was eventually grounded in Rome, Italy, at 11.15am EST.

American Airlines said: ‘Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops.’

According to Flight Radar 24, the plane was grounded because of a bomb threat. Italian authorities are handling the situation.

Earlier this month, an American Airlines flight was delayed by more than four hours when a passenger arrived at Austin Airport with their Wi-Fi hotspot saved as ‘I have a bomb’.

Police boarded flight 2863, bound for Charlotte, and asked the passenger to identify themselves, assessing it could be a ‘prank’.

‘Cue the groaning from the entire f***ing plane when the cop announced this,’ one passenger recalled, with choice words for the ‘idiot’ who refused to come forward.

All passengers were eventually hauled off the aircraft and held inside the gate, before being re-screened at security, View from the Wing reports.

Baggage on board the aircraft was taken off the plane and set out on the tarmac for inspection as the passengers waited in a cordoned-off segment.

‘Eventually we are able to board again and take off but the whole thing was just so f***ing infuriating because after all that they were not even able to determine who the hell did this s***,’ a passenger shared.

This occurred amid a troubling start to the year for the aviation industry.

America suffered a fresh tragedy when a packed passenger jet collided with a US Army helicopter and plunged into Washington DC’s Potomac River in January.

The collision took place as the American Airlines flight carrying 64 people made its final approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

There were no survivors – and all bodies were recovered from the river.