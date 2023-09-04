American Airlines ends daily SVG-Miami flights

The availability of daily non-stop flights operated by American Airlines to and from SVG has ceased, leaving travelers with the alternative of two weekly direct flights.

According to multiple reports from travelers, it has been observed that in order to reach Miami on certain days of the week, one must now go through either Barbados or Grenada.

As an illustration, it is noteworthy to mention that on September 14, an SVG-Miami flight is scheduled to have a duration of 10 hours, which deviates from the typical 4-hour duration. The itinerary includes a layover in Barbados followed by a subsequent trip to Miami. In this scenario, the individual would employ two distinct aircraft.

On March 3, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) made an announcement regarding the initiation of American Airlines’ daily flights to St. Vincent. According to a reliable source, the frequency of these flights was lowered to five times per week throughout the summer.

Currently, it is evident, devoid of any fanfare and to the dismay of travelers, that American has reverted to a schedule of two weekly direct flights on the SVG-MIA route.

In an email received from Alfredo Garduño, a representative of American Airlines Mexico, Caribbean, and Latin America division, it was confirmed that there will be two direct flights to St Vincent on a weekly basis.

“American operated daily service to SVD from March 1 to June 4, 2023. We’re currently operating two weekly flights and will increase to three weekly flights for the winter season”, Garduo stated.

Efforts to contact the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SVGTA proved unfruitful, as he was found to be absent from his office. The minister was unavailable for comment as well.

According to sources, the publication discovered that American Airlines is not legally obligated by a contract to adhere to a fixed timetable. As a result, the airline’s flight schedule is determined by the current demands of the market and can be modified at any point during the year.

According to Garduo’s statement to the St. Vincent Times, commencing on November 6th, American Airlines would introduce an additional weekly flight to St. Vincent, scheduled for Mondays.

In February of the current year, Minister of Tourism Carlos James expressed his views regarding the introduction of daily flights by American Airlines. He acknowledged the significant efforts made by the tourism authority in facilitating this development and commended the exemplary leadership of Glen Beache, the chief executive officer.

During the time of the official declaration, Minister James and other tourist authorities did not specify a predetermined duration for the daily flights; instead, they were presented and marketed as flights available on a daily basis.