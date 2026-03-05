American Airlines resumes flights to Venezuela

DOT approves American Airlines flights to Venezuela after 5 years

The reinstatement of American Airlines flights to Venezuela begins following a five-year hiatus.

The U.S. Department of Transportation granted the airline permission to operate nonstop routes from Miami to Caracas and Maracaibo using its subsidiary.

This shift follows a directive from President Trump to reopen commercial airspace after security restrictions were eased and local leadership changes occurred.

While the airline views this as an opportunity to reconnect families and stimulate commerce, the U.S. State Department maintains a strict travel advisory for the region.

The move marks a significant milestone as American Airlines becomes the first domestic carrier to return to the country since the 2019 suspension.