American Announces Long-Awaited Change

Late last month American Airlines announced its first quarter earnings, revealing a $473 million loss – wider than the $312 million loss it posted in 2024, with revenue of $12.55 billion, up 0.7% from the first quarter in 2024.

Following the financial announcement, the airline made the decision not to include full-year guidance for investors due to economic uncertainty. Not long later, the company revealed a new change for its first-class passengers.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, “premium passengers can keep watching movies or listening to audiobooks until they reach the gate, then simply leave the luxury, airline-provided Bang & Olufsen headphones at their seats” instead of giving up their headsets before the flight starts its landing procedures.

An American spokesperson said, “It’s also great news for our flight attendants who can focus on taking care of our customers during the flight instead of collecting headsets.”

Just a few days later, American Airlines has another change in the works – one that was first announced in September 2022. According to a report from CNBC, the airline is set to debut new suites with sliding doors that are set to start flying on some of its planes in June.

The new design was expected to start in 2024, but American faced delays from suppliers. CNBC revealed the new suites on the Boeing 787-9 will debut for regularly scheduled service on June 5 between its hub at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and London Heathrow Airport.

Shortly thereafter, the Philadelphia to London route will receive the same change on Aug. 6 and Philadelphia to Zurich on Sept. 3. Another flight, outfitted with the new seats, between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Brisbane, Australia, is set to start Oct. 26.