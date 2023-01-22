American Airlines is cutting three short-haul international markets

American Airlines filed plans over the weekend to exit three markets in Latin America. The cities that American is cutting include:

Culiacan, Mexico (CUL), effective Feb. 28, 2023.

Samana, Dominican Republic (AZS), effective May 3, 2023.

San Andrés Island, Colombia (ADZ), effective May 3, 2023.

All three markets were previously served by American’s regional affiliates operated on behalf of American Eagle. SkyWest Airlines flew from Phoenix to Culiacan, while wholly-owned regional subsidiary Envoy Air operated flights from Miami to Samana and San Andres Island.

American’s latest station exits come as major airlines have been facing staffing shortages, particularly in their pilot ranks. The pilot shortage has been especially challenging for regional affiliates that have historically served as stepping stones for budding aviators looking to jump-start their careers and eventually work at major U.S. carriers.

Source : The Points Guy