American national Robert Safford identified as victim in BVI boat accident

BVI boating accident Victim Is American national Robert Owen Safford

Robert Owen Safford was identified as the victim of last week’s watercraft tragedy by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF).

Safford, aged 33, was a native of North Carolina.

RVIPF stated, “Investigations into this watercraft accident are underway, hence no other information is available at this time.”

The RVIPF stated last week that the tourist died in a watercraft accident in Great Harbour, Jost Van Dyke. The man was discovered unconscious in the sea with head injuries while the dinghy he was in was circling the area.

After unsuccessful attempts to revive him, he was proclaimed dead.