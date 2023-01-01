American tourist (LSU Student) murdered in Belize, several arrested

J’Bria Michelle Bowens LSU student murdered in Belize

The murder of American tourist J’Bria Michelle Bowens outside of a San Pedro nightclub on Friday night has led to several arrests, according to Belizean Prime Minister John Briceo.

Bowens, a 23-year-old nursing student at Louisiana State University, was hit by a stray bullet when shooters opened fire indiscriminately on a crowd of revelers at the Jaguars nightclub in Central Park of San Pedro.

Briceo referred to Bowens’ death as a “random act of terrorism” in a statement.

Given the potential effects on the crucial tourism industry, the prime minister claimed to understand the community’s outrage.

However, he pointed out that San Pedro is still a secure location for travelers.

As a result of a strong, orderly police presence and strong community support, San Pedro has long enjoyed peace and security, he claimed.

He has urged San Pedro locals to support the police in their search for criminals in the area.

Source : FOX18