3 American Women Found Dead in Belize Resort

Overdose Suspected in Deaths of Three Women in San Pedro

Overdose is suspected in the deaths of three American women who were found dead in a hotel room at the Royal Kahal Resort, located on Coconut Drive in San Pedro Town. According to recent reports, the bodies were discovered just before midday.

The resort’s general manager contacted authorities after staff reported finding three motionless bodies inside the room. The scene was processed for approximately four hours by a scene of crime team.

Reports indicate that the women are US nationals born in Morocco, between the ages of 24 and early 30s.

Police are still investigating the incident.