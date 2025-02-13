Amerijet Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Antigua

An Amerijet Boeing 767 cargo plane made a successful emergency landing at VC Bird International Airport on Thursday morning after experiencing technical difficulties during its Miami to St Maarten flight.

This is according to Antigua/Barbuda Broadcasting Services which reported that the aircraft, carrying four crew members, reported problems with its flaps while en route, prompting the crew to declare an emergency.

Airport officials immediately initiated full emergency protocols, with response teams mobilizing within minutes of the alert.

The cargo plane touched down safely at 10:57 am, with emergency personnel standing by.